Invitation to the 2020 Day of NP L.I.F.E. event

Body

Time is running out to register for the 2020 Day of NP L.I.F.E. event, October 26-28, in evening virtual sessions.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2726337947589094 or go to nplife.pharmacist.com

Great opportunity to:

- catch up with friends past and present (and make some new ones too!),

- obtain some CPE credits, and

- celebrate the opportunities that come with being a New Practitioner!

Registration is only $29.99 for all three nights. Reserve your spot today!





------------------------------

Anna Ratka, Ph.D., Pharm.D., CPE, RPh

Chair, APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section

Chair, APhA-APRS Communications Standing Committee

E-mail: aratka@sjfc.edu

------------------------------

