Invitation to the 2020 Day of NP L.I.F.E. event

Time is running out to register for the 2020 Day of NP L.I.F.E. event, October 26-28, in evening virtual sessions.
For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2726337947589094 or go to nplife.pharmacist.com
Great opportunity to:
- catch up with friends past and present (and make some new ones too!),
- obtain some CPE credits, and
- celebrate the opportunities that come with being a New Practitioner!
Registration is only $29.99 for all three nights. Reserve your spot today!
Anna Ratka, Ph.D., Pharm.D., CPE, RPh
Chair, APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section
Chair, APhA-APRS Communications Standing Committee
E-mail: aratka@sjfc.edu
