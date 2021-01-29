Invisible Superhero: J. Cody Sandusky

Body

JANUARY 2021

The APhA-APPM Immunizing Pharmacists SIG Communications Committee is pleased to announce the January 2021 recipient of our "Invisible Superheroes: Immunization Edition" recognition. The purpose of the program is to raise awareness about the amazing work of our SIG members. The SIG will recognize members for their immunization efforts and is currently accepting nominations for consideration. Members selected will be recognized in coming months.

This month's Invisible Superhero is Dr. J. Cody Sandusky. Dr. Sandusky is the Director of Pharmacy at Harrisburg Medical Center, a rural, acute care hospital in Harrisburg, Illinois. He divides his time between managerial and clinical roles. He is also the current President of the Illinois Pharmacists Association, as well as a member of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Pharmacy Advisory Board, Harrisburg Medical Center Foundation Board, and the past director of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Alumni Association and Illinois Pharmacists Association Foundation boards of directors. Dr. Sandusky was recently a guest speaker on APhA's "Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists", explaining the role he played in his hospital's roll-out of COVID vaccines.





Dr. Sandusky describes a rewarding experience from practice: "One of my best experiences happened recently. Preparing for COVID vaccinations in a small, rural hospital has brought on many challenges - logistical challenges, staffing challenges, and significant vaccine hesitancy within our community, including the local medical community. Several weeks before COVID vaccines were given emergency authorization, we saw a need to engage our staff and determine what concerns people had about COVID vaccines. When we polled our staff, only 17% stated they would without a doubt take the vaccine. For those who answered they would not, we asked the reasons why and the concerns they had. Using the information provided, we developed a series of FAQs addressing many of the concerns. Additionally, we began creating "Small Doses" FAQs on our social media. Our goal was never to persuade or strong-arm people into receiving the vaccine, but rather empower them with the necessary knowledge to make an informed decision on their own. Once we began to receive doses, that 17% of our staff turned into well over half - and more and more keep signing up to get vaccinated."





Dr. Sandusky's advice to others: "I've always had a "Nike" mentality in both my career and life -- Just do it! If you want to get involved as an immunizing pharmacist (or in anything really), just do it! Find out what the first critical step is, and then dive head first into it. For pharmacists wanting to become involved with immunizations, contact your state association -- they very likely have an upcoming immunization training session. Once you've got that under your belt, dive deeper into learning more and more.



For those considering becoming more involved -- this goes back to my "Nike" mentality. Just do it! Contact APhA or your state association to learn about how you can get involved, and then do it. I guarantee you'll be in for a great learning opportunity and unique professional experience."

Please help us congratulate Dr. J. Cody Sandusky on his contributions and impact in the area of immunizations. It is very well deserved!

If you know of a pharmacist who is acting as an "invisible superhero" like Dr. Sandusky, please submit your nominations HERE. The SIG is currently accepting nominations for consideration.





