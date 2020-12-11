Interesting Journal Article

Body

Hi TOC members!

I found this article to be very relevant to my practice and wanted to share it. So many of our patients are on anticoagulants and too often there are errors in prescribing on admission and at discharge. A recent DUE conducted by pharmacy students at our institution showed a similar error rate with apixaban dosing. I'm interested to hear your thoughts and ideas to prevent these errors from occurring!

Gregory H, Cantley M, Hall GA, Matuskowitz AJ, Weant KA. Incidence of anticoagulation medication prescribing errors in patients discharged from the emergency department. J Am Coll Clin Pharm. 2020;1–6.





------------------------------

Marissa Cavaretta, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP

Clinical Associate Professor

Temple University School of Pharmacy

Philadelphia, PA

------------------------------

