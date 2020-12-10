Innovating precepting at your practice site?
2020-12-10T18:39:00Z
The Preceptor SIG would love to showcase your innovative precepting practices as well as the advice you may have for new preceptors.
Submit your content below to be showcased and shared on our SIG. The deadline to submit is January 20th, 2021.
Especially with many of us switching to the virtual precepting environment we would love to see how you have engaged your students!
https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1495/home
Ha Phan, PharmD
Clinical Assistant Professor
University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy
Jackson, Mississippi
