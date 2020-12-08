Increasing vaccine access and improving immunization rates among high-risk populations
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
2020-12-08T12:10:00Z
Hi All,
I wanted to share with you the following work that was recently published.
In September 2019, APhA and the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) partnered to conduct a two-part program in Abu Dhabi that included pharmacist educational programming and an expert panel discussion on pharmacy-based immunizations. This publication provides panelists' perspectives to support advancing the pharmacist's role to increase vaccine access and improve immunization rates among high-risk populations.
https://media.pharmacist.com/practice/19420-Practice%20Insights%20Global%20Edition%202020%20Update%20103020.pdf
Thanks!
Gretchen
------------------------------
Gretchen K. Garofoli, PharmD, BCACP
APhA-APPM Immunizing Pharmacists SIG Coordinator
Associate Professor
West Virginia University School of Pharmacy
Morgantown, WV
------------------------------