Increasing vaccine access and improving immunization rates among high-risk populations

Hi All,

I wanted to share with you the following work that was recently published.

In September 2019, APhA and the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) partnered to conduct a two-part program in Abu Dhabi that included pharmacist educational programming and an expert panel discussion on pharmacy-based immunizations. This publication provides panelists' perspectives to support advancing the pharmacist's role to increase vaccine access and improve immunization rates among high-risk populations.   

https://media.pharmacist.com/practice/19420-Practice%20Insights%20Global%20Edition%202020%20Update%20103020.pdf  

Thanks!

Gretchen



------------------------------
Gretchen K. Garofoli, PharmD, BCACP
APhA-APPM Immunizing Pharmacists SIG Coordinator
Associate Professor
West Virginia University School of Pharmacy
Morgantown, WV
------------------------------