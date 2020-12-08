Increasing vaccine access and improving immunization rates among high-risk populations

Body

Hi All,



I wanted to share with you the following work that was recently published.



In September 2019, APhA and the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) partnered to conduct a two-part program in Abu Dhabi that included pharmacist educational programming and an expert panel discussion on pharmacy-based immunizations. This publication provides panelists' perspectives to support advancing the pharmacist's role to increase vaccine access and improve immunization rates among high-risk populations.

https://media.pharmacist.com/practice/19420-Practice%20Insights%20Global%20Edition%202020%20Update%20103020.pdf



Thanks!



Gretchen





------------------------------

Gretchen K. Garofoli, PharmD, BCACP

APhA-APPM Immunizing Pharmacists SIG Coordinator

Associate Professor

West Virginia University School of Pharmacy

Morgantown, WV

------------------------------

