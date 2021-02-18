Implement a Personal Continuous Glucose Monitoring program within your practice

Robert Hodges

Diabetes Management SIG

2021-02-18T18:35:00Z

Developed by the ADCES in partnership with APhA, the newly created Personal Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Implementation Playbook  provides an inclusive and unbiased approach to implementation of Personal CGM into your practice. It includes a step-by-step approach to implementation, additional resources, and the latest research. Download this free guide and start the process of incorporating this potentially game-changing tool for your patients living with diabetes.



