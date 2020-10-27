Immunization Specific Advocacy - SIG PAC Challenge!

Body

Hi Immunizing Pharmacists- I want to make you aware of some APhA activity related to pharmacy practice and the YOUR SIG specifically. Please check out the info below and consider contributing to the 2020 SIG PAC Challenge campaign. As of today the Immunization SIG has raised over $1,600 and is in 4th place. We have just 7 days left in the campaign and about $5,000 more to raise overall to meet our goal. Text "Action" to 50155 and follow the instructions in the reply text to give now. Thank you!

APhA has produced a Vaccine Storage and Handling guide to CDC VFC recommendations as one of our COVID-19 resources. Downloadable here!

Good news in challenging times: Influential group recommends that pharmacists receive priority access to COVID-19 vaccine. Read more about NASEM's position here.

Check out this CPE: Pharmacy-Based Immunizations for Pediatric Patients View this HHS produced "tell me more about vaccines" video with Dr. Fauci and hear the answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines.

HHS issued federal guidance authorizing and granting liability coverage to both "qualified" pharmacy technicians and state-authorized pharmacy interns to administer ACIP-recommended vaccines (ages 3–18) and FDA-authorized or licensed COVID-19 vaccines and tests (ages 3 and older), including serology tests, during the Public Health Emergency. In order to benefit from this new authority, a number of requirements must be met, including pharmacist supervision, ordering, training, recordkeeping, and reporting.

More than ever, networking with fellow immunizers with similar interests, and exchanging and/or collaborating on immunization related activities is key! The SIG has developed the Immunizing Pharmacists SIG Member Database to help facilitate these opportunities! How to Join the Database:

Individuals must be current members of APhA and the APhA-APPM Immunizing Pharmacists SIG, and complete the online database form: secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1408/home Members may complete whatever information he/she is comfortable sharing (most questions are voluntary). By completing the form, the member is agreeing to share their contact information with APhA and interested SIG members. It is also the members' responsibility to resubmit the form if there are any changes to the original submission (e.g. contact information, expertise, interest areas, etc.). To learn more about elected and non-elected opportunities within the APhA-APPM Immunizing Pharmacists SIG, contact SIG Coordinator Gretchen Garofoli (gkreckel@hsc.wvu.edu) or SIG Coordinator-elect Ashley Pugh (apugh@uu.edu). For all other APhA-APPM related questions, contact APhA Staff Margaret Tomecki at mtomecki@aphanet.org.







