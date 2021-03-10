Immunization Programming at APhA 2021 Virtual Meeting
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
2021-03-10T04:48:00Z
Hello Immunizing Pharmacists,
The APhA 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting begins later this week. Here is a quick list of immunization-related programming for your reference.
Friday, March 12
12:00-1:00 PM ET--Meet the Researchers: APhA Contributed Papers Poster Session - Part 1
3:30-4:00 PM ET--Video Chat - COVID-19 Vaccines
4:00-6:00 PM ET--Your Annual Immunization Update: What's New and What's to Come
Saturday, March 13
12:00-1:00 PM ET--Meet the Researchers: APhA Contributed Papers Poster Session - Part 2
1:00-2:00 PM ET--Vaccine Guidance During a Pandemic: How to Keep Kids on Track with Immunizations
2:00-2:30 PM ET--Video Chat - COVID-19 Immunization Tips
Sunday, March 14
1:00-2:00 PM ET--Paid in Full: How to Get Reimbursed for Vaccines
4:00-5:00 PM ET--Judgement-Free Zone: How to Talk About Vaccines so Patients Will Listen
5:00-6:00 PM ET--2021 APhA Immunization Champion Awards Reception
Monday, March 15
10:00-11:00 AM ET--OSHA Training: Protecting Against Bloodborne Pathogens
12:00-1:00 PM ET--Ingredients of a Successful Vaccination Program
In addition to this list, there are also immunization-related presentation theaters as well as plenty of other great sessions. To check out the full schedule of events or register for the meeting, visit the APhA 2021 meeting page at https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/.
------------------------------
Ashley Pugh, PharmD, BCACP
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG Coordinator-elect
Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice
Union University College of Pharmacy
Jackson, TN
apugh@uu.edu
------------------------------