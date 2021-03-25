ideas about showing pharmacist value

Dear Colleagues,

I came across these papers from the April 2021 issue of the Journal of Pain and Symptom Management and thought they might be of interest:

Colleagues:

These papers may be of interest - and congratulations to Drs. Lynn McPherson, Amanda Lovell, Maureen Saphire, and Bridget McCrate Protus!
Potentially Inappropriate Treatments at the End of Life in Nursing Home Residents: Findings From the PACE Cross-Sectional Study in Six European Countries

Palatability of Crushed Over-The-Counter Medication (by Amanda Lovell, Bridget McCrate Protus, and Maureen Saphire!)

Confirmed Medication Diversion in Hospice Care: Qualitative Findings From a National Sample of Agencies (strong work, Lynn McPherson!)

It occurs to me that these might also provide some ideas into research showing value of a pharmacist.

Best,
 
Scott
 



scott@sixstringoutcomes.com

Scott Strassels, PharmD, PhD
Bexley OH
sstrassels@gmail.com
scott@sixstringoutcomes.com
