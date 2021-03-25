ideas about showing pharmacist value
Dear Colleagues,
I came across these papers from the April 2021 issue of the Journal of Pain and Symptom Management and thought they might be of interest:
Colleagues:
These papers may be of interest - and congratulations to Drs. Lynn McPherson, Amanda Lovell, Maureen Saphire, and Bridget McCrate Protus!
Potentially Inappropriate Treatments at the End of Life in Nursing Home Residents: Findings From the PACE Cross-Sectional Study in Six European Countries
Palatability of Crushed Over-The-Counter Medication (by Amanda Lovell, Bridget McCrate Protus, and Maureen Saphire!)
Confirmed Medication Diversion in Hospice Care: Qualitative Findings From a National Sample of Agencies (strong work, Lynn McPherson!)
It occurs to me that these might also provide some ideas into research showing value of a pharmacist.
Best,
Scott
scott@sixstringoutcomes.com
Scott Strassels, PharmD, PhD
Bexley OH
sstrassels@gmail.com
