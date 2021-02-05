ICYMI-Pre-Diabetes: One size does not fit all

Body

In case you missed it: not all patients with pre-diabetes are at the same risk of progressing to diabetes.A study recently published in Nature Medicine suggests that there are six distinct phenotypes of pre-diabetes. Using measures such as oral glucose tolerance tests, MRI-measured body fat distribution, liver fat content and genetic risk they identified 6 distinct clusteres. When comparing these groups, they found differences in imminent risk of diabetes, risk of kidney disease, and all cause mortality. They concluded that the subphenotypes likely reflect key pathologic differences and fates of metabolic complications and that phenotyping could guide prevention and treatment strategies for cardiovascular and renal disease as well as for type 2 diabetes.

How do you currently address pre-diabetes in your practice? Do you have different strategies for different types of patients?

Link:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-1116-9





------------------------------

Heather A. Johnson, PharmD

Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and Family Medicine

West Virginia University

Morgantown, WV

hejohnson@hsc.wvu.edu

------------------------------

