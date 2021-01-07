ICYMI. January 5, 2021: FDA Insight podcast transcript: Compounded Drugs.
2021-01-07T13:54:00Z
ICYMI.
January 5, 2021: FDA Insight podcast transcript: Compounded Drugs - Gail Bormel from the Office of Compliance in FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research joins Dr. Shah for a discussion on drug compounding and its contribution to fighting COVID-19.
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/fda-insight/fda-insight-compounded-drug…
Michael Baxter
Senior Director, Regulatory Policy
APhA
Washington, DC
