ICYMI. January 5, 2021: FDA Insight podcast transcript: Compounded Drugs.

January 5, 2021: FDA Insight podcast transcript: Compounded Drugs - Gail Bormel from the Office of Compliance in FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research joins Dr. Shah for a discussion on drug compounding and its contribution to fighting COVID-19.



https://www.fda.gov/news-events/fda-insight/fda-insight-compounded-drug…





Michael Baxter

Senior Director, Regulatory Policy

APhA

Washington, DC

