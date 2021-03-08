ICYMI- Diabetes at APhA2021V

Wendy Mobley-Bukstein

Diabetes Management SIG

2021-03-08

We are less than one week away from APhA2021V! I hope to "see" all of you at the LIVE sessions on March 12-15.
I have taken a few moments to put together a table of the sessions that are related to diabetes and cardiometabolic topics. 

Date

Time

Presentation Title

Presenters

Fri, March 12

12:15pm-1:15pm CT

CGM Product Theater by Abbott

Abbott Diabetes

Fri, March 12

1:30pm-2:30pm CT

New and Improved: Your Annual Diabetes Update

Jennifer Smith

Fri, March 12

1:30pm-2:30pm CT

 

Pre-recorded

The Pharmacist's Evolving Role in Diabetes Management: The Power of Real-Time CGM

Presentation Theater- Dexcom

Deborah Greenwood, Diana Isaacs,

Jessica Haskins

 

Sat, March 13

1:15pm-2:45pm CT

Insulin Treatment Tips: Reduce Anxiety, Improve Adherence

Sneha Srivastava, Andrew Bzowyckyj

Sat, March 13

4:30pm-5:30pm CT

The Role of the Care Team Dialogue in CV Risk Reduction with Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Satellite Symposium

Sun, March 14

12:00pm-1:30pm CT

Advances in Diabetes Technology- Part 1: A Monitoring Revolution

Evan Sisson,

Diana Isaacs

Sun, March 14

1:30pm-2:30pm CT

Advances in Diabetes Technology- Part 2: The Future of Self-Management

Evan Sisson,

Diana Isaacs

Sun, March 14

2:45pm-3:45pm CT

The Critical Role of the Pharmacist: Optimizing GLP-1 RA Discussions

Presentation Theater- Novo Nordisk

Michaela Lavy

Sun, March 14

6:00pm-7:30pm CT

Optimizing the Use of PCSK9i for the Management of Hypercholesterolemia: Clinical Updates, Real World Data and Patient Case Review

Satellite Symposium

Mon, March 15

9:00am-11:00am CT

Managing Cardiometabolic Disease During and After A Pandemic  

Joseph Saseen,

Shiela Stadler


If you haven't registered yet, there is STILL TIME! Here is the website to the Annual Meeting: https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/

Please feel free to reach out to me or any of the APhA-APPM Executive Committee Members if you have questions. We are here to help you and make sure that you have a great virtual meeting experience.

See you all soon!
Wendy

------------------------------
Wendy Mobley-Bukstein, PharmD, BCACP, CDCES, CHWC, FAPhA
2020-2021 APPM President-elect
Drake University
Des Moines, IA
------------------------------