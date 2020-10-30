HRSA - Safety of Vaccines Report - Seek input

Opportunity to Comment on HRSA Draft Report on Vaccine Safety LIINK: Safety of Vaccines Used for Routine Immunization in the United States: An Update

Available for comment until November 23, 2020 The scope of this systematic review of the evidence is to assess the safety of vaccines in the immunization schedule recommended for children, adults, and pregnant women. The list of vaccines is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's immunization schedules and includes only those currently licensed for use in the United States by the FDA. The review addresses individual as well as combination vaccines in use in the United States. LIINK: Safety of Vaccines Used for Routine Immunization in the United States: An Update About us: AHRQ's Effective Health Care Program is committed to providing the best available evidence on the outcomes, benefits and harms, and appropriateness of drugs, devices, and health care services and by helping health care professionals, patients, policymakers, and health care systems make informed health care decisions. The program partners with research centers, academic institutions, health professional societies, consumer organizations, and other stakeholders to conduct research, evidence synthesis, evidence translation, dissemination, and implementation of research findings. To learn more: https://effectivehealthcare.ahrq.gov/ Contact us at epc@ahrq.hhs.gov