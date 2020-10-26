HPV Immunization Case

Body

Good afternoon Immunizing Pharmacists SIG Members!

Currently many patients are coming to pharmacies to get their flu vaccines, giving pharmacists the ideal opportunity to provide other vaccination recommendations. Last month was ovarian cancer awareness month; therefore we developed a case to highlight important considerations when recommending the HPV vaccine to adults. We would love for you to post your responses to the questions to get some conversation started within the SIG.

HPV Case Question

Nina is a 42-year-old female who is a patient at your community pharmacy. She has come in today to receive a flu shot but was also interested in getting vaccinated for HPV. Her friend was recently diagnosed with cervical cancer related to HPV which greatly worried Nina. When she researched HPV, she found that she can get the vaccine at her age even though she is not a teenager. She currently lives a polygamous lifestyle and does not believe in using protection during sex.

Past Medical History: Hypertension, Rheumatoid Arthritis

Surgical History: Tonsillectomy (2001)

Social History: Denies tobacco, alcohol, and illicit drug use

Family History: unknown

Allergies: none

Vaccines: Up to date on all vaccines (Never received any doses of HPV vaccine)

Medications: lisinopril 20mg once daily, Xeljanz 5mg twice daily, Multivitamin once daily

Blood Pressure: 116/74 mmHg

Heart Rate: 70 bpm

What are Nina’s risk factors for getting HPV? (select all that apply) Multiple sexual partners Unprotected sex Hypertension Taking Xeljanz Taking lisinopril

What are the recommendations for receiving the HPV vaccine at Nina’s age?

Would Nina benefit from receiving the HPV vaccination at her age? Why or why not?

If Nina were to receive vaccination against HPV, what is the appropriate immunization schedule? One-time dose Three doses at 0, 1-2 months and 6 months Two doses 6-12 months apart Three doses, each 6-12 months apart





Danielle Kieck, PharmD

Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice

Wilkes University Nesbit School of Pharmacy

Wilkes-Barre, PA

