How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?

Leila Esmaeili

APhA Open Forum

2021-01-15T03:09:00Z

Hi everyone,
If a patient brings a bottle back to the pharmacy that was given to her in error, what is the best way to respond/ communicate with the patient as a pharmacist?  Would I need to apologize or would I need to investigate before apologizing? Would we admit fault before investigating? Please advise. thanks

