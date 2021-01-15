How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?
Hi everyone,
If a patient brings a bottle back to the pharmacy that was given to her in error, what is the best way to respond/ communicate with the patient as a pharmacist? Would I need to apologize or would I need to investigate before apologizing? Would we admit fault before investigating? Please advise. thanks
Leila Esmaeili
San Carlos CA
