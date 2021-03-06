House Rules Report-Electronic Ballots

Body

Hi Folks,

I have a question for whoever can answer or address this issue.



On page 19 of the delegate materials in the section devoted to the House Rules Review Committee Report, in the section on "Electronic Ballots", the following wording is includes: "the Committee recommends that any motion receiving a two-thirds majority of yes votes out of all ballots delivered to delegates would constitute the threshold for approval of a motion.".

Can you clarify what will happen to a proposal that receives 50-65% "yes" votes? This is not mentioned in that section. Will these policy proposals be recorded as having failed? I would suggest that they should be added to the agenda for the next house session or referred to a policy committee as appropriate.

Thank you to all who volunteered and were part of this review process.





------------------------------

Carmela Silvestri PHARMD

Flemington NJ

------------------------------

