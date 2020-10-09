Hot Topics Webinar Call for Speakers

Body

​In late January or early February, the ACO/PCMH sig group will be hosting a hot topics webinar. We are looking for speakers that may offer an interesting patient service, had to make changes to your ACO/PCMH practice due to COVID, are involved in managing a patient's social determinants of health, collaborate with other healthcare professional to improve the care and outcomes your patients receive, or any other ideas that come to mind that your colleagues should know more about.

Consider applying yourself or passing this along to others that may have ideas to share.

Call for Speakers – APhA-APPM Medical Home/ACO SIG Hot Topics

The APhA-APPM Medical Home/ACO SIG Education Committee would like to host a non-CE "Hot Topics" webinar in January or early February 2021. The SIG is seeking to select three speakers to each give 10-15 minutes to cover their approved topic, with audience Q and A at the end of session. The APhA-APPM ACO/PCMH Education Committee will work with the selected speakers to select a presentation date and set deadlines.

In this webinar, attendees will hear from three different hot topics relevant to Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH) and Accountable Care Organizations (ACO). Presenters can discuss unique programs or services offered by pharmacists caring for patients within a PCMH/ACO model. This could include services to improve STARS performance or patient outcomes for disease states, the role of the pharmacist on an interdisciplinary team, partnerships with outside entities to improve patient care, or any other interesting services or programs offered to ACO/PCMH patients.

Link: https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1499/home





