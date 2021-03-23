Hospital admissions for cancer pain in people with and without dementia

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

Scott Strassels

Author Picture URL

https://d2x5ku95bkycr3.cloudfront.net/App_Themes/Common/images/profile/…

Discussion Name

APhA-APRS Economic, Social and Administrative Sciences (ESAS) Section

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2021-03-23T16:10:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=23c3df12-62a2-4202-9857-8…

Body

Hi everyone,

This new paper from Pain Management Nursing reporting on an analysis of the NIS may be of interest.  
https://authors.elsevier.com/a/1cnXN5QkHkQCAD

Best,

Scott

------------------------------
Scott Strassels, PharmD, PhD
Bexley OH
scott@sixstringoutcomes.com
------------------------------