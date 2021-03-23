Hospital admissions for cancer pain in people with and without dementia
2021-03-23T16:10:00Z
Hi everyone,
This new paper from Pain Management Nursing reporting on an analysis of the NIS may be of interest.
https://authors.elsevier.com/a/1cnXN5QkHkQCAD
Best,
Scott
------------------------------
Scott Strassels, PharmD, PhD
Bexley OH
scott@sixstringoutcomes.com
------------------------------