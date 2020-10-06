HEDIS Measure changes for 2021
Medical HomeACO SIG
2020-10-06T12:01:00Z
Hello all,
As this article mentions (https://www.healthcarefinancenews.com/news/ama-and-others-ask-cms-not-f…), a lot of healthcare organizations are concerned with ACO Quality changes especially with regard to HEDIS and MIPS measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus:
1) What conversations have your ACO/PCMHs had related to quality measures for 2021?
2) What measures have pharmacists been asked to take a larger role in?
Hoping for some discussion related to this given the "new-normal" we are all experiencing.
------------------------------
Darren Mensch, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacist, Ambulatory Care – Population Health
Abington Jefferson Health
E-mail: darren.mensch@jefferson.edu
------------------------------