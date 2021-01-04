Hear frontline perspectives on COVID-19 vaccination during January 7 open forum webinar

Body

Pharmacists nationwide are playing an essential role in the COVID-19 vaccination effort. Join us for the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists webinar on January 7 from 1:00-2:00pm ET to hear frontline perspectives from pharmacists providing the COVID-19 vaccine in their practice. This webinar will discuss COVID-19 vaccination logistical considerations, implementation strategies, key administration information, and other factors that facilitate successful vaccine administration. Our speakers this week include Gretchen Garofoli, PharmD, BCACP, CTTS, an associate professor at West Virginia University School of Pharmacy who practices at Waterfront Family Pharmacy in Morgantown, and Cody Sandusky, PharmD, who is the director of pharmacy at Harrisburg Medical Center in Harrisburg, IL.

Register today for the January 7 webinar! Access our recent COVID-19 breaking news webinar recording and slides on this page.

Find all of APhA's COVID-19 resources in our Pharmacists' Guide to Coronavirus. Stay connected with colleagues across the country through APhA's new ENGAGE online community: Pharmacists' Response to COVID-19.





------------------------------

Meg Freiter, PharmD

Senior Manager, Pharmacy Practice

American Pharmacists Association

------------------------------

