Healthy People 2030 a guiding outline for Public Health and all health providers

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

Charles Thomas

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Public Health

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2020-10-14T18:01:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=0d14e958-b4c7-4e88-a20d-b…

Body
National Association of Boards of Pharmacy
National Association of Boards of Pharmacy14,063 followers

The US Department of Health and Human Services has recently released its #HealthyPeople2030, the nation's 10-year plan for addressing our most critical public health priorities and challenges. Communities, states, and organizations across the US can use these #HealthyPeople objectives as a guide to set organizational goals to benefit patients. Visit the website to learn practical ways #HealthyPeople2030 can help your organization improve the health and well-being of your patients. https://lnkd.in/d7WGGr2

No alternative text description for this image



------------------------------
Charles Thomas BS, RPH
Licensed Pharmacist
Huntsville AL
(256)715-7423
------------------------------