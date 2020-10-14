Healthy People 2030 a guiding outline for Public Health and all health providers
The US Department of Health and Human Services has recently released its #HealthyPeople2030, the nation's 10-year plan for addressing our most critical public health priorities and challenges. Communities, states, and organizations across the US can use these #HealthyPeople objectives as a guide to set organizational goals to benefit patients. Visit the website to learn practical ways #HealthyPeople2030 can help your organization improve the health and well-being of your patients. https://lnkd.in/d7WGGr2
Charles Thomas BS, RPH
Licensed Pharmacist
Huntsville AL
(256)715-7423
