Happy World Pharmacists Day!

FIP reminds us all that this World Pharmacists Day is an opportunity to communicate how, together, pharmacists are transforming health through a variety of health services in their communities, including advising on healthy living, vaccinating to prevent disease, and ensuring that medicines are taken correctly. It's also a chance to let people know how pharmaceutical scientists transform and prolong people's lives by developing safe and effective medicines and vaccines, and pharmacy educators are transforming outcomes by ensuring that there are enough qualified and competent pharmacists and scientists to meet the growing needs of our societies.

World Pharmacists Day is a great lead-in to APhA's 2020 American Pharmacist Month throughout October.

