Happiness Is Not Our Default State

We're not meant to be happy.

At least, not all of the time.

But just as we fall into the trap of believing that things are "supposed" to go well, we believe that we are "supposed" to be happy -- and that something has gone wrong if we aren't. In the words of psychotherapist William Berry, "happiness is the assumed default state."

Berry explains that in fact, the human brain is not designed to be generally happy. Evolutionary psychology supports the idea that our brains have a default negativity bias, because early humans had much more to gain from focusing on what might harm them than from what was pleasant.

As we look to create greater well-being and resilience, we can start by accepting these simple truths: that life is difficult, we cannot be happy all of the time, and negative mood states are normal and transient. We can lessen our suffering by embracing these realities as simply the way things are, not problems that need to be solved because we are somehow deficient.

And as Kristin Neff and Christopher Germer remind us, "when we remember that pain is part of the shared human experience, every moment of suffering is transformed into a moment of connection with others."



Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor, MI

