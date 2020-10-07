Happening Tomorrow! Oct. 8 at 1pm ET! Webinar on COVID-19 Vaccines - Storage & Logistics

Happening Tomorrow! October 8th from 1-2pm ET – Register now!

COVID-19 Vaccines- Important storage and logistics you need to know

What should pharmacists know now in preparation to provide the COVID-19 vaccine? Join us for the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, October 8, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET , to discuss unique storage considerations as well as handling and other logistics in working with the community to help increase patient access. Guest panelists include: Anita Patel, PharmD, Deputy for Distribution and Data at the CDC and Claire Hannan, MPH, Executive Director of the Association for Immunization Managers.

Register today !