Glucagon skits

My facility is having difficulty getting Glucagon ekits. However, we have vials of GlucaGen. Can these be used for a do-it-yourself ekit as this product is labeled for diagnostic use only. (It seems that it is labeled not for use in hypoglycemia bec it doesn’t contain a syringe or diluent.)Also can anyone shed light on why it has that indication only? Also if it can be used for ekits, what diluent should be used and how much of it, what size syringe and what gauge needle? Thanks for your help.



