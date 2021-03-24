Get involved with the Preceptor SIG: Open house and Committee Sign-up

Body

Hello!



Please join us for our Preceptor SIG Open House on Friday April 9th from 12-1pm ET. Interested attendees need to pre-register at the following link: OpenHouse We will be discussing the preceptor SIG goals for the next year as well as looking for ideas from you on how to serve you better. We have two standing committees: Communications and Education.



Communications Committee: Serves to drive our ENGAGE presence via discussion of hot topics related to precepting as well as in the upcoming year looking for ways to highlight our awesome preceptors with a Preceptor Spotlight



Education Committee: Will be finalizing the Preceptor Toolkit for APhA as well as looking for ideas for potential webinars and educational opportunities.



If you can't attend our Open House we would love to have you join a committee. The deadline for committee sign up is April 12th. You can find the sign up under the Preceptor SIG Volunteer Sign up HERE



Hope to see you on April 9th!



-Morgan



------------------------------

Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS

APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG Coordinator

Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy

Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program

West Des Moines IA

------------------------------

