The Gender Equity Task Force will present preliminary survey results during Day of Science

Body

Is there evidence to suggest that there are gender disparities for faculty in academia? The APhA-APRS ESAS Section and AACP SAS Section members formed a joint task force on Gender Equity to explore member perceptions of disparities for section members. Attend this session and find out what they discovered!



The presentation will be March 12, 2021 from 2-230 Eastern time.



We hope to see you there!



Terri











------------------------------

Terri Warholak PhD, RPh

Assistant Dean, Academic Affairs and Assessment

Tucson AZ

------------------------------

