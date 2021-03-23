FYI. Update to 503B Bulks List.

Body

FYI-FDA released an update for substances nominated for the 503B bulks list:



https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2021-06060.pdf?utm_campai…\



1. Inclusion of a Bulk Drug Substance on the 503B Bulks List - Quinacrine: "FDA nominated quinacrine as a bulk drug substance for the 503B Bulks List to compound drug products in oral dosage forms at strengths of 25-100 milligram (mg) for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE)."

2. Substances Evaluated and Not Proposed for Inclusion on the 503B Bulks List –

a. Bromfenac Sodium (for postoperative inflammation and pain following cataract surgery)

b. Mitomycin-C (to treat stomach, pancreas, anal (nonmetastatic), bladder, cervical (recurrent or metastatic), esophageal, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancer)

c. Nepafenac (for "post cataract surgery ocular complications related to pain, inflammation or bacterial conjunctivitis)

d. Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate (to treat rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile arthritis (also known as juvenile idiopathic arthritis)



------------------------------

Michael Baxter

Senior Director, Regulatory Policy

APhA

Washington, DC

------------------------------

