FYI. Pharmacies May Be Eligible to Apply to Receive COVID-19 Government Funds.

This week, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced health care providers, including pharmacies, may now apply for additional funds as part of ongoing efforts to offer financial support to healthcare providers for up to 2% of annual expenses and lost revenues attributable to COVID-19.

Applications opened on October 5, 2020 and will close on Nov. 6, 2020.

To learn more:

https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2020/10/1/trump-administration-announces…

https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/cares-act-provider-relief-fund/for-prov…

HHS will host a webcast on Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:00pm EST for potential applicants to review the application process and have their questions answered.

To register:

https://webex.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1383312&tp_key=1ef02d4bb2





Michael Baxter

Senior Director, Regulatory Policy

APhA

Washington, DC

