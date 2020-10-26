FYI. Final FDA Compounding MOU Released.

Body

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Food and Drug Administration

[Docket No. FDA-2015-N-0030]

Memorandum of Understanding Addressing Certain Distributions of Compounded Human

Drug Products Between the State Board of Pharmacy or Other Appropriate State Agency

and the Food and Drug Administration; Availability

AGENCY: Food and Drug Administration, HHS.

ACTION: Notice of availability; withdrawal.

SUMMARY: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or the Agency) is announcing the

availability of a final standard memorandum of understanding (MOU) entitled "Memorandum of

Understanding Addressing Certain Distributions of Compounded Human Drug Products

Between the [insert State Board of Pharmacy or Other Appropriate State Agency] and the U.S.

Food and Drug Administration" (final standard MOU). The final standard MOU describes the

responsibilities of a State Board of Pharmacy or other appropriate State agency that chooses to

sign the MOU in investigating and responding to complaints related to drug products

compounded in such State and distributed outside such State and in addressing the interstate

distribution of inordinate amounts of compounded human drug products.

DATES: The announcement of the MOU is published in the Federal Register on [INSERT

DATE OF PUBLICATION IN THE FEDERAL REGISTER]. FDA is withdrawing its

revised draft standard MOU that published on September 10, 2018 (83 FR 45631), as of

[INSERT DATE OF PUBLICATION IN THE FEDERAL REGISTER]"

"... FDA is providing a 365-day period for States to decide whether to sign the MOU before FDA intends to begin enforcing the 5 percent limit in States that do not sign."

