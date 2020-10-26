FYI. Final FDA Compounding MOU Released.
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Food and Drug Administration
[Docket No. FDA-2015-N-0030]
Memorandum of Understanding Addressing Certain Distributions of Compounded Human
Drug Products Between the State Board of Pharmacy or Other Appropriate State Agency
and the Food and Drug Administration; Availability
AGENCY: Food and Drug Administration, HHS.
ACTION: Notice of availability; withdrawal.
SUMMARY: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or the Agency) is announcing the
availability of a final standard memorandum of understanding (MOU) entitled "Memorandum of
Understanding Addressing Certain Distributions of Compounded Human Drug Products
Between the [insert State Board of Pharmacy or Other Appropriate State Agency] and the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration" (final standard MOU). The final standard MOU describes the
responsibilities of a State Board of Pharmacy or other appropriate State agency that chooses to
sign the MOU in investigating and responding to complaints related to drug products
compounded in such State and distributed outside such State and in addressing the interstate
distribution of inordinate amounts of compounded human drug products.
DATES: The announcement of the MOU is published in the Federal Register on [INSERT
DATE OF PUBLICATION IN THE FEDERAL REGISTER]. FDA is withdrawing its
revised draft standard MOU that published on September 10, 2018 (83 FR 45631), as of
[INSERT DATE OF PUBLICATION IN THE FEDERAL REGISTER]"
"... FDA is providing a 365-day period for States to decide whether to sign the MOU before FDA intends to begin enforcing the 5 percent limit in States that do not sign."
https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-23687.pdf?utm_medium…
