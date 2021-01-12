FYI. FDA Reorganization Creates new Office of Compounding Quality and Compliance.

FYI. 

FDA Reorganization: The Office of Management will have its Strategic Programs & Initiatives Staff realigned to other positions within the office and the Office of Compliance will stand up a new Office of Compounding Quality and Compliance to centralize various components of CDER's compounding program.

https://www.raps.org/news-and-articles/news-articles/2021/1/cder-reorga…

Michael Baxter
Senior Director, Regulatory Policy
APhA
Washington, DC
------------------------------