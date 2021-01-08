FYI. FDA Reopens Comment Period on List of Bulk Drug Substances for Which There Is a Clinical Need Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Body

FYI. FDA has yet to post the updated link for new comment submissions. It should be posted soon.



https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/01/08/2021-00123/list-of…



"Federal Register

86 FR 1515

NOTICE

Jan. 8, 2021

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Food and Drug Administration

[ Docket No. FDA-2018-N-3240 ]

List of Bulk Drug Substances for Which There Is a Clinical Need Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; Reopening of the Comment Period

AGENCY: Food and Drug Administration, HHS.

ACTION: Notice; reopening of the comment period.



SUMMARY: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or the Agency) is reopening the comment period for a notice that appeared in the Federal Register of July 31, 2020, in which FDA identified certain bulk drug substances (active pharmaceutical ingredients) that FDA has considered and proposes to include or not include on the list of bulk drug substances for which there is a clinical need (the 503B Bulks List). The Agency is taking this action in response to a request received during the initial comment period, which asked the Agency to allow interested persons additional time to submit comments.

DATES: FDA is reopening the comment period on the notice published on July 31, 2020 (85 FR 46126 ). Submit either electronic or written comments by February 8, 2021.

ADDRESSES: You may submit comments as follows. Please note that late, untimely filed comments will not be considered. Electronic comments must be submitted on or before February 8, 2021. The https://www.regulations.gov electronic filing system will accept comments until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time at the end of February 8, 2021. Comments received by mail/hand delivery/courier (for written/paper submissions) will be considered timely if they are postmarked or the delivery service acceptance receipt is on or before that date."



