FYI. FDA issues guidance to notify compounders, etc. of policy on testing of alcohol (ethanol) or isopropyl alcohol for methanol prior to using the ingredient in drugs.

Michael Baxter

Compounding SIG

2021-01-19T17:36:00Z

Body

FYI. 

FDA issued guidance to notify compounders, etc. of policy on testing of alcohol (ethanol) or isopropyl alcohol for methanol prior to using the ingredient in drugs.This policy applies to any drug with alcohol as an ingredient, including hand sanitizer products, certain inhalation products, mouthwashes, cough and cold products, and many topical drug products.

https://www.fda.gov/media/145262/download

------------------------------
Michael Baxter
Senior Director, Regulatory Policy
APhA
Washington, DC
------------------------------