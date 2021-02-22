FYI. FDA Final Guidance: State-licensed pharmacies or Federal facilities who engage in drug compounding avoid the use of pharmaceutical alcohol that is contaminated with or substituted with methanol in drug products.

Body

"DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Food and Drug Administration

[Docket No. FDA-2020-D-2016]

Policy for Testing of Alcohol (Ethanol) and Isopropyl Alcohol for Methanol, Including

During the Public Health Emergency (COVID-19); Guidance for Industry; Availability

AGENCY: Food and Drug Administration, HHS.

ACTION: Notice of availability.

SUMMARY: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the

availability of a final guidance for industry entitled "Policy for Testing of Alcohol (Ethanol) and

Isopropyl Alcohol for Methanol, Including During the Public Health Emergency (COVID-19)."

This guidance is intended to alert pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacists in State

licensed pharmacies or Federal facilities who engage in drug compounding to the potential

public health hazard of alcohol (ethyl alcohol or ethanol) or isopropyl alcohol contaminated with

or substituted with methanol. FDA is aware of reports of fatal methanol poisoning of consumers

who ingested alcohol-based hand sanitizers that were manufactured with methanol or methanol

contaminated ethanol and is concerned that other drug products containing ethanol or isopropyl

alcohol (pharmaceutical alcohol), which are widely used active ingredients in a variety of drug

products, could be similarly vulnerable to methanol contamination. As the COVID-19 pandemic

has increased the demand for hand sanitizer products, the demand for pharmaceutical alcohol as

the active ingredient of those products has also increased. The guidance outlines a policy

intended to help pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacists in State-licensed pharmacies or

Federal facilities who engage in drug compounding avoid the use of pharmaceutical alcohol that

is contaminated with or substituted with methanol in drug products. Given the public health

emergency presented by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), this guidance document is being

implemented without prior public comment because FDA has determined that prior public

This document is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on 02/23/2021 and available online at federalregister.gov/d/2021-03548, and ongovinfo.gov

participation is not feasible or appropriate, but it remains subject to comment in accordance with

the Agency's good guidance practices."



