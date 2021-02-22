FYI. FDA Final Guidance: State-licensed pharmacies or Federal facilities who engage in drug compounding avoid the use of pharmaceutical alcohol that is contaminated with or substituted with methanol in drug products.
Compounding SIG
2021-02-22T14:06:00Z
FYI.
https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2021-03548.pdf?utm_medium…
"DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Food and Drug Administration
[Docket No. FDA-2020-D-2016]
Policy for Testing of Alcohol (Ethanol) and Isopropyl Alcohol for Methanol, Including
During the Public Health Emergency (COVID-19); Guidance for Industry; Availability
AGENCY: Food and Drug Administration, HHS.
ACTION: Notice of availability.
SUMMARY: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the
availability of a final guidance for industry entitled "Policy for Testing of Alcohol (Ethanol) and
Isopropyl Alcohol for Methanol, Including During the Public Health Emergency (COVID-19)."
This guidance is intended to alert pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacists in State
licensed pharmacies or Federal facilities who engage in drug compounding to the potential
public health hazard of alcohol (ethyl alcohol or ethanol) or isopropyl alcohol contaminated with
or substituted with methanol. FDA is aware of reports of fatal methanol poisoning of consumers
who ingested alcohol-based hand sanitizers that were manufactured with methanol or methanol
contaminated ethanol and is concerned that other drug products containing ethanol or isopropyl
alcohol (pharmaceutical alcohol), which are widely used active ingredients in a variety of drug
products, could be similarly vulnerable to methanol contamination. As the COVID-19 pandemic
has increased the demand for hand sanitizer products, the demand for pharmaceutical alcohol as
the active ingredient of those products has also increased. The guidance outlines a policy
intended to help pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacists in State-licensed pharmacies or
Federal facilities who engage in drug compounding avoid the use of pharmaceutical alcohol that
is contaminated with or substituted with methanol in drug products. Given the public health
emergency presented by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), this guidance document is being
implemented without prior public comment because FDA has determined that prior public
This document is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on 02/23/2021 and available online at federalregister.gov/d/2021-03548, and ongovinfo.gov
participation is not feasible or appropriate, but it remains subject to comment in accordance with
the Agency's good guidance practices."
------------------------------
Michael Baxter
Senior Director, Regulatory Policy
APhA
Washington, DC
------------------------------