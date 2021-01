FYI. FDA CDER Compliance Conference Compounding Recordings from January 14, 2021 Available.

Body

FYI.



Recordings are now available from FDA's CDER Compliance Conference held on January 14, 2021:



• Compounding: Cleanrooms and Cleanroom Behaviors: Why they Matter



https://www.youtube.com/watch?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery&v…



• Enhanced Drug Distribution Security – Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Implementation Updates



https://www.youtube.com/watch?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery&v…









------------------------------

Michael Baxter

Senior Director, Regulatory Policy

APhA

Washington, DC

------------------------------