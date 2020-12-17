FYI. CDER Compliance Conference. January 14, 2021 | 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Body

In SBIA's first conference dedicated to compliance, participants will learn from FDA subject matter experts on a range of drug compliance topics including compounding in cleanrooms, drug importation requirements, drug supply chain security act implementation, and Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) compliance. Presenters will discuss questions from the audience after each presentation.



TOPICS

Compounding: Cleanrooms and cleanroom behaviors: why they matter

Drug importation requirements

Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) compliance program

Drug Supply Chain Security Act implementation (DSCSA) implementation updates



INTENDED AUDIENCE

Importers and exporters of pharmaceutical products

Regulatory affairs work on REMS

Outsourcing facilities

Boards of Pharmacy

Compounders

Pharmacists

Drug distribution supply chain



FDA SPEAKERS

Donald D. Ashley

Director

Office of Compliance (OC) | CDER

Djamila Harouaka, PhD

Microbiologist

Division of Drug Quality III | Office of Manufacturing Quality | Office of Compliance | CDER

Connie T. Jung, RPh, PhD

Senior Advisor for Policy

Office of Drug Security | Integrity and Response | CDER

LCDR Cristina Dar

Imports Team Lead

Office Drug Security, Integrity and Response | CDER

Haley Seymour, MS

Consumer Safety Officer

Division of Enforcement and Postmarketing Safety | Office of Scientific Investigations | Office of Compliance | CDER

CONTINUING EDUCATION

Real-time attendance is required for the certificate of attendance. Certificates are only available during the three weeks post-event. This course:

has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 8 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

has been pre-approved by SOCRA who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area.

has been pre-approved by SQA as eligible for 0.25 non-GCP or non-GLP units for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant's RQAP re-registration.





