Fw: vaccinations in rehab hospitals

2021-01-29

Could someone help me with the answer to this question?  A family asked me if their parent in a rehab facility could get the covid vaccine if they had plasma the month before. I was under the impression that the interval was 90 days.  Will it harm the patient if it is given earlier?  The facility wants all it's patients vaccinated.  Thanks for your response. Marsha Kapiloff     

 

