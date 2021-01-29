Fw: vaccinations in rehab hospitals
2021-01-29T13:12:00Z
From: Marsha Kapiloff <mpkap@earthlink.net>
Sent: Jan 29, 2021 7:41 AM
Subject: vaccinations in rehab hospitals
Could someone help me with the answer to this question? A family asked me if their parent in a rehab facility could get the covid vaccine if they had plasma the month before. I was under the impression that the interval was 90 days. Will it harm the patient if it is given earlier? The facility wants all it's patients vaccinated. Thanks for your response. Marsha Kapiloff
