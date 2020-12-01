Free Residency Letter of Intent Side by Side Master Class Recording

Body

As with clinical practice, it is one of the hardest things to figure out what is not there. Yes, we can catch a drug interaction or extra medication, but it is extremely tough to figure out which medication is absent.

Similarly, it's a little bit unfair to expect students to excel at something that they are likely unfamiliar with, writing a cover letter that has a rhetorical argument that incorporates the correct logos, ethos, and pathos that will help them move on to the interview stage. The basic concepts in a sophomore writing course are often absent from these letters: good paragraphing and transition sentences, evidence following a thesis, restatement of the main points, appropriate syntax, grammar, and word choice in the active voice.

Having worked on letters of intent from over 40 colleges of pharmacy this year and 90 in the aggregate over these last years, I can now list the colleges (but absolutely won't) that have made the liberal arts a part of their curricular choices. I can also point to those schools that have an opportunity to help their students in this last push towards their dream of a clinical position. I'm just imploring the pharmacy colleges' leadership to make sure that you have seen with your own eyes what the graduates of your college are writing. They are often just a few revisions away from an interview gaining document, but under the pressure of APPEs or their introversion, they do not seek outside help.

I have recorded a master class using two letters of intent, which I deidentified, showing you what two students would have sent and how an hour of work with a writing professional, whether in your college success center or writing lab, would have changed their residency application fate. I have placed the link here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YdK9IE7LVQ

I didn't speak English for the first early part of my life, and I know personally the challenges that a non-native speaker has from friends and family. Sure, I might have gone overboard earning a BA in English, but please don't let someone's inexperience with writing negate the investment they made over the last 6 to 8 years. Check in to see how they are doing, some are really struggling.





Tony Guerra, PharmD

