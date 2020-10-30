Free Letter of Intent Writing Book Sunday and Monday November 1st and 2nd

Body

I've set this book, The Strong Residency Letter of Intent: Writing to Be Interviewed with a Cover Letter that Earns the Invite to be free (not just Kindle free) for Sunday November 1st and Monday November 2nd to help future residents that are APhA or APhA-ASP members.

https://www.amazon.com/Strong-Residency-Letter-Intent-Interviewed-ebook…

Note, you don't click on the $0.00 under Kindle, there is a blue $0.00 underneath where you can get it free without any KindleUnlimited subscription on those two days only. Amazon limits the number of days a book can be free. The book works on most platforms and you don't need a Kindle to read it.

Best,



------------------------------

Tony Guerra, PharmD

Host of the Pharmacy Residency Podcast

https://www.residencyhelp.com/

Ankeny IA

------------------------------

