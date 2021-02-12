FREE Guide on CGM Implementation
|Developed by the Association for Diabetes Care and Education Specialists in partnership with APhA, this newly created Personal Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Implementation Playbook will help you implement a personal CGM program within your pharmacy practice.
|This guide brings together fragmented information available from multiple sources to provide an inclusive and unbiased approach to implementation of Personal CGM into your practice, whatever its size. It includes a step-by-step approach to implementation, additional resources, and the latest research.
|Download this free guide and start the process of incorporating this potentially game-changing tool for your patients living with diabetes.
Megan Coleman, PharmD, BCPS, CPP
Associate Professor of Pharmacy
Wingate University School of Pharmacy
Wingate, NC
