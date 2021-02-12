FREE Guide on CGM Implementation

Megan Coleman

Diabetes Management SIG

Developed by the Association for Diabetes Care and Education Specialists in partnership with APhA, this newly created Personal Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Implementation Playbook will help you implement a personal CGM program within your pharmacy practice.
This guide brings together fragmented information available from multiple sources to provide an inclusive and unbiased approach to implementation of Personal CGM into your practice, whatever its size. It includes a step-by-step approach to implementation, additional resources, and the latest research.
Download this free guide and start the process of incorporating this potentially game-changing tool for your patients living with diabetes.



Megan Coleman, PharmD, BCPS, CPP
Associate Professor of Pharmacy
Wingate University School of Pharmacy
Wingate, NC
