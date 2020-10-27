Follow the 90-Second Rule

Body

There is no "right" answer to the question "Now what?" The answer depends on the circumstances. The answer is personal.

Maybe you need to just be — to let an automatic reaction run its course. In her memoir My Stroke of Insight: A Brain Scientist's Personal Journey, Jill Bolte Taylor explains that it takes less than 90 seconds from the time our fight-or-flight reaction is triggered for the associated catecholamines to surge through our body and then be completely flushed out of our bloodstream. We can choose to just observe our emotional circuitry over that brief time rather than engage with the circuitry. She provides this example:

"My anger response is a programmed response that can be set off automatically. Once triggered, the chemical released by my brain surges through my body and I have a physiological experience. Within 90 seconds from the initial trigger, the chemical component of my anger has completely dissipated from my blood and my automatic response is over. If, however, I remain angry after those 90 seconds have passed, then it is because I have chosen to let that circuit continue to run. Moment by moment, I make the choice to either hook into my neurocircuitry or move back into the present moment, allowing that reaction to melt away as fleeting physiology."

So the next time you recognize that you are being triggered, Dr. Taylor recommends immediately looking at the second hand on a watch or clock (or its digital equivalent). Counting down the time will help you observe the automatic reaction as it unfolds instead of engaging with it. The reaction will dissipate over 90 seconds, and "you will feel better."

According to Dr. Taylor, if you can learn to surrender to an automatic reaction and allow it to run its course, the intensity and frequency of the reaction usually will abate over time.

Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor, MI

