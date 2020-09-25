Flu Vaccination Check-In

Mitchel Rothholz

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

We are hearing some anecdotal reports of  influenza vaccine shortages in some areas.  We are issuing this quick impulse opportunity to gain further insight into what is being experienced by immunizing pharmacists.  Go to https://fs3.formsite.com/apha/fluseasoncheckin/index.html to provide your input.

------------------------------
Mitchel Rothholz RPh,MBA
Chief of Governance & State Affiliates
Exec Dir, APhA Foundation
Harleysville PA
(202) 628-0443
------------------------------