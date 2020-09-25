Flu Vaccination Check-In
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
We are hearing some anecdotal reports of influenza vaccine shortages in some areas. We are issuing this quick impulse opportunity to gain further insight into what is being experienced by immunizing pharmacists. Go to https://fs3.formsite.com/apha/fluseasoncheckin/index.html to provide your input.
Mitchel Rothholz RPh,MBA
Chief of Governance & State Affiliates
Exec Dir, APhA Foundation
Harleysville PA
