Flu Vaccination Check-In

Body

We are hearing some anecdotal reports of influenza vaccine shortages in some areas. We are issuing this quick impulse opportunity to gain further insight into what is being experienced by immunizing pharmacists. Go to https://fs3.formsite.com/apha/fluseasoncheckin/index.html to provide your input.



------------------------------

Mitchel Rothholz RPh,MBA

Chief of Governance & State Affiliates

Exec Dir, APhA Foundation

Harleysville PA

(202) 628-0443

------------------------------

