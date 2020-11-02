Body

It is the final hours of the APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge!

I want to thank all of our Preceptor SIG members that donated to the PAC. It is such an important time to have our voices heard whether that is just getting out to vote or also donating to have a little more support behind all of our pharmacy voices.

Why I donated?

As I stated a couple weeks ago, I think pharmacy is at a critical point. We need to fight for our well-being and the future of our profession. I believe APhA understands this and is trying their best to fight on our behalf, but they need our help to stand up to the much larger lobbying groups out there. That is why I donated to the APhA PAC.

If you have not yet donated, please consider donating before the SIG PAC Challenge ends on November 3rd at midnight ET (Election night!).

You can contribute in several ways:

· Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)

· Online: Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC

· Mail: Personal check can be made payable to " APhA-PAC " and sent to APhA headquarters at: 2215 Constitution Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20037

Thank you all for your service to the profession!

-Morgan





------------------------------

Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS

APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG Coordinator

Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy

Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program

West Des Moines IA

------------------------------

