Final Agenda for October 14 FDA-NRC Workshop: Enhancing Development of Novel Technologies - Radiopharmaceuticals and Radiological Devices

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

Michael Baxter

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Nuclear Pharmacy Practice SIG

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2020-09-22T15:51:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=d2c67f59-c877-4792-8094-c…

Body

FYI.  Agenda is attached. 

 

FDA-NRC Workshop: Enhancing Development of Novel Technologies: Radiopharmaceuticals and Radiological Devices

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

 

08:00 am EST to 5:00 pm EST

 

Virtual Workshop

Objectives

  1. Develop collaborative approaches among stakeholders in development of new drug products and devices with emphasis on addressing unmet medical needs for serious and life-threatening conditions.
  2. Expedite regulatory reviews and increase the overall efficiency of the development process to ensure timely access for patients to novel therapies.

 

Welcome and Introductions

8:00 - 8:15 Louis Marzella, FDA

Kevin Williams, NRC

Vincent Holahan, RRS

 

Session I: Overview of Regulatory Process for Marketing and Licensing of Radiopharmaceutical Products,

Moderator: Danae Christodoulou, FDA

8:15am – 8:35am Product Jurisdiction: devices, drugs and combination products

  • FDA Product Jurisdiction

 

James Bertram, CDRH; Kristina Lauritsen, CDER

  • NRC Jurisdiction: sealed and unsealed materials, generators

 

Donna-Beth Howe, NRC

8:35am – 8:55am Clinical Development of Radiopharmaceutical Products: regulatory considerations for FDA approval and NRC licensing

  • FDA Approval

 

Frank Lutterodt, FDA

  • NRC Licensing

 

Katie Tapp, NRC

 

Session II: Novel Radiopharmaceuticals: Standards Development, Product Quality Considerations, Supply and Demand

Moderator: Danae Christodoulou, FDA

8:55am – 9:15am Actinium-225 Accelerator Program (BNL) and Lutetium-177 Production

  • Marc Garland, PhD, DOE

 

9:15am– 9:30am Development of Physical Standards for Novel Radionuclides: Experience with Alpha-Emitters

  • Denis Bergeron, PhD, NIST

 

9:30am – 9:40am Product Quality Considerations: FDA perspective on diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals

  • Danae Christodoulou, FDA

 

9:40am – 9:50am Special Considerations for Ge-68/Ga-68 Mo-99/Tc-99m Generators

  • John Amartey, FDA

 

9:50am-10:20am Product Quality Considerations: recent experiences with radiopharmaceuticals approval and licensing.

  • Ge-68/Ga-68 Generators

 

Hugh Evans, Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharmaceutical, Inc.

  • Mo-99/Tc-99m Generators

 

James Harvey, PhD, NorthStar Medical Technologies

  • Ga-68 Dotatate, Lu-177 Dotatate

 

Maurizio Mariani, MD, PhD, DABT, Advanced Accelerator Applications

10:20am - 10:35am Break

10:35am - 11:05am Sessions I and II Panel:

 

Kaye Kang, Donna-Beth Howe, Katie Tapp, Denis Bergeron, Danae Christodoulou, John Amartey, Marc Garland, Denis Bergeron, Hugh Evans, James Harvey, Maurizio Mariani

 

Session III: Safety and Efficacy Considerations for Radiopharmaceutical Products

Moderator: Anthony Fotenos, FDA

11:05am -11:15am Pharmacology and Biodistribution of Radiopharmaceuticals

  • Christy John, FDA

 

11:15am -11:30am Radiation Absorbed-dose Estimation: use is specific populations and assessment of extravasation events

  • Kish Chakrabarti, FDA

 

11:30am -11:40am NRC perspective on extravasation

  • Lisa Dimmick, NRC

 

11:40am - 11:50am Role of Individualized Dosimetry to Optimize Safety and Efficacy of Radiopharmaceutical Therapies

  • Mitchel Anscher, FDA

 

11:50 am - 12:00 Role of Dosimetric Studies in Clinical Development of Radiotherapeutic Products-Industry Perspective

  • Bill Goeckler, Bayer Healthcare

 

12:00pm – 12:45pm Lunch

 

12:45pm - 1:15 pm Session III Panel:

Christy John Kish Chakrabarti, Lisa Dimmick, Mitchel Anscher,

Bill Goeckler, Joseph Rajendran

 

Session IV: The Evolving Landscape-Radiological Devices

Moderator: Ralph Lieto

1:15pm-1:35pm Radiological Devices: Total Product Life Cycle

  • Julie Sullivan and Mike Ohara, FDA

 

1:35pm-1:45pm Sealed Sources and Device Registry

  • Tomas Herrera, NRC

 

1:55pm-2:00pm Gammaknife and Microspheres-NRC Perspective

  • Katie Tapp, NRC

 

2:00pm-2:15pm Industry Experience in Regulatory Process for Radiological Devices

Diana Thompson, Sirtex

 

2:15pm-2:45pm Session IV Panel: Julie Sullivan, Mike Ohara, Diana Thompson,

Tomas Herrera, Katie Tapp

2:45 pm-3:00pm Break

 

Session V: Clinical Trial Design Considerations for Radiopharmaceuticals:

Moderator: Timothy Hsiao, ASTRO Director of Scientific Affairs

3:00pm to 3:15 pm Safety Assessment for Radiotherapeutics

  • Denise Casey, FDA

 

3:15 pm-3:30pm Efficacy Considerations for Theranostic Pairs

  • Sue-Jane Wang, FDA

 

3:30pm 3:45 pm Clinical Trial considerations from academic perspective

  • Ana Kiess, MD, PhD, ASTRO

 

3:45pm- 4:15pm Patient and Physician Perspectives on Advancements in Therapeutics

  • Josh Mailman
  • Hossein Jadvar, MD, PhD

 

4:15pm-4:45pm Session V Panel: Denise Casey, Sue-Jane Wang, Josh Mailman, Hossein Jadvar, Ana Kiess

4:45pm-5:00pm Closing Remarks

  • Louis Marzella, FDA

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are hosting a virtual workshop on novel medical technologies on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT.   The workshop agenda has been finalized and is attached to this e-mail.  Each session will conclude with questions and answers.  Questions can be submitted ahead of time to Lisa Dimmick, NRC Medical Team Leader, at Lisa.Dimmick@nrc.gov.

The workshop will be conducted using Cisco WebEx.  To participate in the workshop, please pre-register by October 9, 2020 at https://usnrc.webex.com/usnrc/onstage/g.php?MTID=eabeba69a55ff5fc6faf8d90db0b2e450.

(To test your ability to connect to a WebEx meeting, visit https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html.  For tips on how to optimize your WebEx experience, see Cisco's "Best Practices for Online Meetings.")

The WebEx meeting will also be broadcast live on the NRC's Webcast portal at https://video.nrc.gov/.  There is no need to register in advance if you plan only to watch via the Webcast portal.  If on the day of the workshop the WebEx meeting reaches capacity, please view the meeting using the Webcast portal.

For questions, please contact:

Lisa Dimmick, Team Leader, Medical Radiation Safety
Lisa.Dimmick@nrc.gov

Sarah Lopas, Meeting Logistics
Sarah.Lopas@nrc.gov



------------------------------
Michael Baxter
Senior Director, Regulatory Policy
APhA
Washington, DC
------------------------------