Final Agenda for October 14 FDA-NRC Workshop: Enhancing Development of Novel Technologies - Radiopharmaceuticals and Radiological Devices

Body

FYI. Agenda is attached.

FDA-NRC Workshop: Enhancing Development of Novel Technologies: Radiopharmaceuticals and Radiological Devices

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

08:00 am EST to 5:00 pm EST

Virtual Workshop

Objectives

Develop collaborative approaches among stakeholders in development of new drug products and devices with emphasis on addressing unmet medical needs for serious and life-threatening conditions. Expedite regulatory reviews and increase the overall efficiency of the development process to ensure timely access for patients to novel therapies.

Welcome and Introductions

8:00 - 8:15 Louis Marzella, FDA

Kevin Williams, NRC

Vincent Holahan, RRS

Session I: Overview of Regulatory Process for Marketing and Licensing of Radiopharmaceutical Products,

Moderator: Danae Christodoulou, FDA

8:15am – 8:35am Product Jurisdiction: devices, drugs and combination products

FDA Product Jurisdiction

James Bertram, CDRH; Kristina Lauritsen, CDER

NRC Jurisdiction: sealed and unsealed materials, generators

Donna-Beth Howe, NRC

8:35am – 8:55am Clinical Development of Radiopharmaceutical Products: regulatory considerations for FDA approval and NRC licensing

FDA Approval

Frank Lutterodt, FDA

NRC Licensing

Katie Tapp, NRC

Session II: Novel Radiopharmaceuticals: Standards Development, Product Quality Considerations, Supply and Demand

Moderator: Danae Christodoulou, FDA

8:55am – 9:15am Actinium-225 Accelerator Program (BNL) and Lutetium-177 Production

Marc Garland, PhD, DOE

9:15am– 9:30am Development of Physical Standards for Novel Radionuclides: Experience with Alpha-Emitters

Denis Bergeron, PhD, NIST

9:30am – 9:40am Product Quality Considerations: FDA perspective on diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals

Danae Christodoulou, FDA

9:40am – 9:50am Special Considerations for Ge-68/Ga-68 Mo-99/Tc-99m Generators

John Amartey, FDA

9:50am-10:20am Product Quality Considerations: recent experiences with radiopharmaceuticals approval and licensing.

Ge-68/Ga-68 Generators

Hugh Evans, Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharmaceutical, Inc.

Mo-99/Tc-99m Generators

James Harvey, PhD, NorthStar Medical Technologies

Ga-68 Dotatate, Lu-177 Dotatate

Maurizio Mariani, MD, PhD, DABT, Advanced Accelerator Applications

10:20am - 10:35am Break

10:35am - 11:05am Sessions I and II Panel:

Kaye Kang, Donna-Beth Howe, Katie Tapp, Denis Bergeron, Danae Christodoulou, John Amartey, Marc Garland, Denis Bergeron, Hugh Evans, James Harvey, Maurizio Mariani

Session III: Safety and Efficacy Considerations for Radiopharmaceutical Products

Moderator: Anthony Fotenos, FDA

11:05am -11:15am Pharmacology and Biodistribution of Radiopharmaceuticals

Christy John, FDA

11:15am -11:30am Radiation Absorbed-dose Estimation: use is specific populations and assessment of extravasation events

Kish Chakrabarti, FDA

11:30am -11:40am NRC perspective on extravasation

Lisa Dimmick, NRC

11:40am - 11:50am Role of Individualized Dosimetry to Optimize Safety and Efficacy of Radiopharmaceutical Therapies

Mitchel Anscher, FDA

11:50 am - 12:00 Role of Dosimetric Studies in Clinical Development of Radiotherapeutic Products-Industry Perspective

Bill Goeckler, Bayer Healthcare

12:00pm – 12:45pm Lunch

12:45pm - 1:15 pm Session III Panel:

Christy John Kish Chakrabarti, Lisa Dimmick, Mitchel Anscher,

Bill Goeckler, Joseph Rajendran

Session IV: The Evolving Landscape-Radiological Devices

Moderator: Ralph Lieto

1:15pm-1:35pm Radiological Devices: Total Product Life Cycle

Julie Sullivan and Mike Ohara, FDA

1:35pm-1:45pm Sealed Sources and Device Registry

Tomas Herrera, NRC

1:55pm-2:00pm Gammaknife and Microspheres-NRC Perspective

Katie Tapp, NRC

2:00pm-2:15pm Industry Experience in Regulatory Process for Radiological Devices

Diana Thompson, Sirtex

2:15pm-2:45pm Session IV Panel: Julie Sullivan, Mike Ohara, Diana Thompson,

Tomas Herrera, Katie Tapp

2:45 pm-3:00pm Break

Session V: Clinical Trial Design Considerations for Radiopharmaceuticals:

Moderator: Timothy Hsiao, ASTRO Director of Scientific Affairs

3:00pm to 3:15 pm Safety Assessment for Radiotherapeutics

Denise Casey, FDA

3:15 pm-3:30pm Efficacy Considerations for Theranostic Pairs

Sue-Jane Wang, FDA

3:30pm 3:45 pm Clinical Trial considerations from academic perspective

Ana Kiess, MD, PhD, ASTRO

3:45pm- 4:15pm Patient and Physician Perspectives on Advancements in Therapeutics

Josh Mailman

Hossein Jadvar, MD, PhD

4:15pm-4:45pm Session V Panel: Denise Casey, Sue-Jane Wang, Josh Mailman, Hossein Jadvar, Ana Kiess

4:45pm-5:00pm Closing Remarks

Louis Marzella, FDA

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are hosting a virtual workshop on novel medical technologies on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT. The workshop agenda has been finalized and is attached to this e-mail. Each session will conclude with questions and answers. Questions can be submitted ahead of time to Lisa Dimmick, NRC Medical Team Leader, at Lisa.Dimmick@nrc.gov.

The workshop will be conducted using Cisco WebEx. To participate in the workshop, please pre-register by October 9, 2020 at https://usnrc.webex.com/usnrc/onstage/g.php?MTID=eabeba69a55ff5fc6faf8d90db0b2e450.

(To test your ability to connect to a WebEx meeting, visit https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html. For tips on how to optimize your WebEx experience, see Cisco's "Best Practices for Online Meetings.")

The WebEx meeting will also be broadcast live on the NRC's Webcast portal at https://video.nrc.gov/. There is no need to register in advance if you plan only to watch via the Webcast portal. If on the day of the workshop the WebEx meeting reaches capacity, please view the meeting using the Webcast portal.

For questions, please contact:

Lisa Dimmick, Team Leader, Medical Radiation Safety

Lisa.Dimmick@nrc.gov

Sarah Lopas, Meeting Logistics

Sarah.Lopas@nrc.gov





------------------------------

Michael Baxter

Senior Director, Regulatory Policy

APhA

Washington, DC

------------------------------

