Final Agenda for October 14 FDA-NRC Workshop: Enhancing Development of Novel Technologies - Radiopharmaceuticals and Radiological Devices
Nuclear Pharmacy Practice SIG
2020-09-22T15:51:00Z
FYI. Agenda is attached.
FDA-NRC Workshop: Enhancing Development of Novel Technologies: Radiopharmaceuticals and Radiological Devices
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
08:00 am EST to 5:00 pm EST
Virtual Workshop
Objectives
- Develop collaborative approaches among stakeholders in development of new drug products and devices with emphasis on addressing unmet medical needs for serious and life-threatening conditions.
- Expedite regulatory reviews and increase the overall efficiency of the development process to ensure timely access for patients to novel therapies.
Welcome and Introductions
8:00 - 8:15 Louis Marzella, FDA
Kevin Williams, NRC
Vincent Holahan, RRS
Session I: Overview of Regulatory Process for Marketing and Licensing of Radiopharmaceutical Products,
Moderator: Danae Christodoulou, FDA
8:15am – 8:35am Product Jurisdiction: devices, drugs and combination products
- FDA Product Jurisdiction
James Bertram, CDRH; Kristina Lauritsen, CDER
- NRC Jurisdiction: sealed and unsealed materials, generators
Donna-Beth Howe, NRC
8:35am – 8:55am Clinical Development of Radiopharmaceutical Products: regulatory considerations for FDA approval and NRC licensing
- FDA Approval
Frank Lutterodt, FDA
- NRC Licensing
Katie Tapp, NRC
Session II: Novel Radiopharmaceuticals: Standards Development, Product Quality Considerations, Supply and Demand
Moderator: Danae Christodoulou, FDA
8:55am – 9:15am Actinium-225 Accelerator Program (BNL) and Lutetium-177 Production
- Marc Garland, PhD, DOE
9:15am– 9:30am Development of Physical Standards for Novel Radionuclides: Experience with Alpha-Emitters
- Denis Bergeron, PhD, NIST
9:30am – 9:40am Product Quality Considerations: FDA perspective on diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals
- Danae Christodoulou, FDA
9:40am – 9:50am Special Considerations for Ge-68/Ga-68 Mo-99/Tc-99m Generators
- John Amartey, FDA
9:50am-10:20am Product Quality Considerations: recent experiences with radiopharmaceuticals approval and licensing.
- Ge-68/Ga-68 Generators
Hugh Evans, Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharmaceutical, Inc.
- Mo-99/Tc-99m Generators
James Harvey, PhD, NorthStar Medical Technologies
- Ga-68 Dotatate, Lu-177 Dotatate
Maurizio Mariani, MD, PhD, DABT, Advanced Accelerator Applications
10:20am - 10:35am Break
10:35am - 11:05am Sessions I and II Panel:
Kaye Kang, Donna-Beth Howe, Katie Tapp, Denis Bergeron, Danae Christodoulou, John Amartey, Marc Garland, Denis Bergeron, Hugh Evans, James Harvey, Maurizio Mariani
Session III: Safety and Efficacy Considerations for Radiopharmaceutical Products
Moderator: Anthony Fotenos, FDA
11:05am -11:15am Pharmacology and Biodistribution of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Christy John, FDA
11:15am -11:30am Radiation Absorbed-dose Estimation: use is specific populations and assessment of extravasation events
- Kish Chakrabarti, FDA
11:30am -11:40am NRC perspective on extravasation
- Lisa Dimmick, NRC
11:40am - 11:50am Role of Individualized Dosimetry to Optimize Safety and Efficacy of Radiopharmaceutical Therapies
- Mitchel Anscher, FDA
11:50 am - 12:00 Role of Dosimetric Studies in Clinical Development of Radiotherapeutic Products-Industry Perspective
- Bill Goeckler, Bayer Healthcare
12:00pm – 12:45pm Lunch
12:45pm - 1:15 pm Session III Panel:
Christy John Kish Chakrabarti, Lisa Dimmick, Mitchel Anscher,
Bill Goeckler, Joseph Rajendran
Session IV: The Evolving Landscape-Radiological Devices
Moderator: Ralph Lieto
1:15pm-1:35pm Radiological Devices: Total Product Life Cycle
- Julie Sullivan and Mike Ohara, FDA
1:35pm-1:45pm Sealed Sources and Device Registry
- Tomas Herrera, NRC
1:55pm-2:00pm Gammaknife and Microspheres-NRC Perspective
- Katie Tapp, NRC
2:00pm-2:15pm Industry Experience in Regulatory Process for Radiological Devices
Diana Thompson, Sirtex
2:15pm-2:45pm Session IV Panel: Julie Sullivan, Mike Ohara, Diana Thompson,
Tomas Herrera, Katie Tapp
2:45 pm-3:00pm Break
Session V: Clinical Trial Design Considerations for Radiopharmaceuticals:
Moderator: Timothy Hsiao, ASTRO Director of Scientific Affairs
3:00pm to 3:15 pm Safety Assessment for Radiotherapeutics
- Denise Casey, FDA
3:15 pm-3:30pm Efficacy Considerations for Theranostic Pairs
- Sue-Jane Wang, FDA
3:30pm 3:45 pm Clinical Trial considerations from academic perspective
- Ana Kiess, MD, PhD, ASTRO
3:45pm- 4:15pm Patient and Physician Perspectives on Advancements in Therapeutics
- Josh Mailman
- Hossein Jadvar, MD, PhD
4:15pm-4:45pm Session V Panel: Denise Casey, Sue-Jane Wang, Josh Mailman, Hossein Jadvar, Ana Kiess
4:45pm-5:00pm Closing Remarks
- Louis Marzella, FDA
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are hosting a virtual workshop on novel medical technologies on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT. The workshop agenda has been finalized and is attached to this e-mail. Each session will conclude with questions and answers. Questions can be submitted ahead of time to Lisa Dimmick, NRC Medical Team Leader, at Lisa.Dimmick@nrc.gov.
The workshop will be conducted using Cisco WebEx. To participate in the workshop, please pre-register by October 9, 2020 at https://usnrc.webex.com/usnrc/onstage/g.php?MTID=eabeba69a55ff5fc6faf8d90db0b2e450.
(To test your ability to connect to a WebEx meeting, visit https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html. For tips on how to optimize your WebEx experience, see Cisco's "Best Practices for Online Meetings.")
The WebEx meeting will also be broadcast live on the NRC's Webcast portal at https://video.nrc.gov/. There is no need to register in advance if you plan only to watch via the Webcast portal. If on the day of the workshop the WebEx meeting reaches capacity, please view the meeting using the Webcast portal.
For questions, please contact:
Lisa Dimmick, Team Leader, Medical Radiation Safety
Lisa.Dimmick@nrc.gov
Sarah Lopas, Meeting Logistics
Sarah.Lopas@nrc.gov
------------------------------
Michael Baxter
Senior Director, Regulatory Policy
APhA
Washington, DC
------------------------------