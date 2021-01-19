February 3rd Webinar on Type 2 Diabetes - Avoiding Overbasalization and Clinical Inertia in Patients

Avoid Overbasalization and Clinical Inertia in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes – February 3rd Webinar

Join us February 3, 2021 for a free member webinar! We will review the overuse of basal insulin in lieu of adding injectable bolus options, known as overbasalization, commonly seen in patients with type 2 diabetes. The speakers will discuss current practice trends and provide you with the tools to help play an integral role in healthcare delivery to overcome these challenges. Register Today.