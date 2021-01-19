February 3rd Webinar on Type 2 Diabetes - Avoiding Overbasalization and Clinical Inertia in Patients

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Margaret Tomecki

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Diabetes Management SIG

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-01-19T18:54:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=b643e01d-db70-4220-abc8-7…

Body

Avoid Overbasalization and Clinical Inertia in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes – February 3rd Webinar

Join us February 3, 2021 for a free member webinar! We will review the overuse of basal insulin in lieu of adding injectable bolus options, known as overbasalization, commonly seen in patients with type 2 diabetes. The speakers will discuss current practice trends and provide you with the tools to help play an integral role in healthcare delivery to overcome these challenges.  Register Today. 

 

 