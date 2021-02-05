February 16th Webinar on Hot Topics in Patient Centered Medical Homes and Accountable Care Organizations
Join the Medical Home/ACO SIG on February 16th at 2 PM EST for our Hot Topics Webinar! In this non-CPE webinar, attendees will hear about three different hot topics relevant to Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH) and Accountable Care Organizations (ACO). The presenters will discuss unique programs or services offered by pharmacists caring for patients within a PCMH/ACO model including caring for the whole patient to improve outcomes, utilizing pharmacy learners to assist with value-based STAR Ratings measures, and utilizing remote patient monitoring of blood pressure. Register today! https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2801824320737455883
Ashley M. Huntsberry, PharmD, BCACP
Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy
University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences
Email: Ashley.Huntsberry@CUAnschutz.edu
