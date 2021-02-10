Feb. 17th Webinar on Regulatory Changes to Expand Medications for Opioid Use Disorder and Ongoing Challenges

Body

Dear APhA Members:





Please join us on Feb. 17th for a live APhA-APPM Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG webinar to stay up-to-date on the regulatory changes that are occurring around Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) during the pandemic and the implications these changes are having within the pharmacy practice setting.

Date: Wednesday, February 17th

Time: 12:00pm to 1:00pm EST

Title: Regulation Changes to Expand Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) and Ongoing Challenges

Objectives:

Discuss pandemic-related regulatory changes specific to buprenorphine and methadone

Review efficacy and limitations of telehealth for buprenorphine and methadone

Evaluate MOUD access barriers and concerns among community pharmacists

Speakers: Jeffrey Bratberg, PharmD, FAPhA and Daniel Ventricelli, PharmD, MPH

Registration URL: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8180598919334812431

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.





