FDA Releases New & Revised Draft Guidance Documents Planned for Publication in Calendar Year 2021.
Compounding SIG
2021-01-28T21:08:00Z
FYI. FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) has released its list of new & revised draft guidance documents planned for publication in Calendar Year 2021.
https://www.fda.gov/media/134778/download
Forthcoming FDA guidance documents of interest to compounders includes:
• Compounded Drug Products That Are Essentially Copies of a Commercially Available Drug Product Under Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; Revised Draft
• Compounded Drug Products That Are Essentially Copies of Approved Drug Products Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; Revised Draft
• Hospital and Health System Compounding Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; Revised Draft
• Prohibition on Wholesaling Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act
• Safety Considerations for Container Labels and Carton Labeling Design to Minimize Medication Errors – Guidance for Outsourcing Facilities Under Section 503B of the FD&C Act
------------------------------
Michael Baxter
Senior Director, Regulatory Policy
APhA
Washington, DC
------------------------------