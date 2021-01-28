FDA Releases New & Revised Draft Guidance Documents Planned for Publication in Calendar Year 2021.

Body

FYI. FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) has released its list of new & revised draft guidance documents planned for publication in Calendar Year 2021.



https://www.fda.gov/media/134778/download





Forthcoming FDA guidance documents of interest to compounders includes:



• Compounded Drug Products That Are Essentially Copies of a Commercially Available Drug Product Under Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; Revised Draft

• Compounded Drug Products That Are Essentially Copies of Approved Drug Products Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; Revised Draft

• Hospital and Health System Compounding Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; Revised Draft

• Prohibition on Wholesaling Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act

• Safety Considerations for Container Labels and Carton Labeling Design to Minimize Medication Errors – Guidance for Outsourcing Facilities Under Section 503B of the FD&C Act





Michael Baxter

Senior Director, Regulatory Policy

APhA

Washington, DC

