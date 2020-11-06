FDA Releases Insanitary Conditions Final Guidance-see footnotes on radiopharmaceuticals.

Body

"Conducting aseptic manipulations in an area where the movement of "first air"9 in the ISO 5 area is blocked or disrupted (e.g., by equipment, supplies, or operator manipulations)10,11 "

"11 At this time and based on our current understanding of the risks, FDA generally does not intend to object to the temporary blocking or disruption of first air in the ISO 5 area when necessary for the safe handling of radiopharmaceuticals, such as the placement of a shielding material for the radiopharmaceutical in the ISO 5 area"

"Moving quickly in a critical area or in an area immediately adjacent to a critical area13 such that unidirectional airflow is likely to be disrupted14 "

"14 Note that while conducting aseptic manipulations, ISO 5 airflow must be unidirectional to protect the product from contaminating particles. Quick movement of personnel disrupts the airflow and increases the risk of bringing lesser quality air into the ISO 5 area. At this time and based on our current understanding of the risks, FDA generally does not intend to object to the temporary blocking or disruption of first air in the ISO 5 area when necessary for the safe handling of radiopharmaceuticals, such as rapid movement, as appropriate to minimize radiation exposure."

https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-24807.pdf

https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-document…

https://www.fda.gov/media/124948/download

"DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Food and Drug Administration

[Docket No. FDA-2016-D-2268]

Insanitary Conditions at Compounding Facilities; Guidance for Industry; Availability

AGENCY: Food and Drug Administration, HHS.

ACTION: Notice of availability.

SUMMARY: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the

availability of a final guidance for industry entitled "Insanitary Conditions at Compounding

Facilities." Drug products compounded under insanitary conditions could become contaminated

and cause serious adverse events, including death, in patients. FDA is issuing this guidance to

help compounding facilities and State regulatory agencies understand some examples of what

FDA considers to be insanitary conditions that could cause a drug to become contaminated or

rendered injurious to health. These examples are intended to help compounding facilities take

action to prevent the occurrence of these and other insanitary conditions, as well as to implement

appropriate corrective actions when such conditions already exist."





