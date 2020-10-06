FDA-NRC Workshop: Enhancing Development of Novel Technologies: Radiopharmaceuticals and Radiological Devices Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Body

Welcome and Introductions

8:00 - 8:15 Louis Marzella, FDA

Kevin Williams, NRC

Vincent Holahan, RRS

Session I: Overview of Regulatory Process for Marketing and Licensing of

Radiopharmaceutical Products,

Moderator: Danae Christodoulou, FDA

8:15am – 8:35am Product Jurisdiction: devices, drugs and combination products

• FDA Product Jurisdiction

James Bertram, CDRH; Kristina Lauritsen, CDER

• NRC Jurisdiction: sealed and unsealed materials, generators

Donna-Beth Howe, NRC

8:35am – 8:55am Clinical Development of Radiopharmaceutical Products: regulatory

considerations for FDA approval and NRC licensing

• FDA Approval

Frank Lutterodt, FDA

• NRC Licensing

Katie Tapp, NRC

Session II: Novel Radiopharmaceuticals: Standards Development, Product

Quality Considerations, Supply and Demand

Moderator: Danae Christodoulou, FDA

8:55am – 9:15am Actinium-225 Accelerator Program (BNL) and Lutetium-177

Production

• Marc Garland, PhD, DOE

9:15am– 9:30am Development of Physical Standards for Novel Radionuclides:

Experience with Alpha-Emitters

• Denis Bergeron, PhD, NIST

9:30am – 9:40am Product Quality Considerations: FDA perspective on diagnostic and

therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals

• Danae Christodoulou, FDA

9:40am – 9:50am Special Considerations for Ge-68/Ga-68 Mo-99/Tc-99m Generators

• John Amartey, FDA

9:50am-10:20am Product Quality Considerations: recent experiences with

radiopharmaceuticals approval and licensing.

• Ge-68/Ga-68 Generators

Hugh Evans, Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharmaceutical, Inc.

• Mo-99/Tc-99m Generators

James Harvey, PhD, NorthStar Medical Technologies

• Ga-68 Dotatate, Lu-177 Dotatate

Maurizio Mariani, MD, PhD, DABT, Advanced Accelerator Applications

10:20am - 10:35am Break

10:35am - 11:05am Sessions I and II Panel:

Kaye Kang, Donna-Beth Howe, Katie Tapp, Denis Bergeron, Danae

Christodoulou, John Amartey, Marc Garland, Denis Bergeron, Hugh Evans,

James Harvey, Maurizio Mariani

Session III: Safety and Efficacy Considerations for Radiopharmaceutical

Products

Moderator: Anthony Fotenos, FDA

11:05am -11:15am Pharmacology and Biodistribution of Radiopharmaceuticals

• Christy John, FDA

11:15am -11:30am Radiation Absorbed-dose Estimation: use is specific populations and

assessment of extravasation events

• Kish Chakrabarti, FDA

11:30am -11:40am NRC perspective on extravasation

• Lisa Dimmick, NRC

11:40am - 11:50am Role of Individualized Dosimetry to Optimize Safety and Efficacy of

Radiopharmaceutical Therapies

• Mitchel Anscher, FDA

11:50 am - 12:00 Role of Dosimetric Studies in Clinical Development of

Radiotherapeutic Products-Industry Perspective

• Bill Goeckler, Bayer Healthcare

12:00pm – 12:45pm Lunch

12:45pm - 1:15 pm Session III Panel:

Christy John Kish Chakrabarti, Lisa Dimmick, Mitchel Anscher,

Bill Goeckler, Joseph Rajendran

Session IV: The Evolving Landscape-Radiological Devices

Moderator: Ralph Lieto

1:15pm-1:35pm Radiological Devices: Total Product Life Cycle

• Julie Sullivan and Mike Ohara, FDA

1:35pm-1:45pm Sealed Sources and Device Registry

• Tomas Herrera, NRC

1:55pm-2:00pm Gammaknife and Microspheres-NRC Perspective

• Katie Tapp, NRC

2:00pm-2:15pm Industry Experience in Regulatory Process for Radiological Devices

Diana Thompson, Sirtex

2:15pm-2:45pm Session IV Panel: Julie Sullivan, Mike Ohara, Diana Thompson,

Tomas Herrera, Katie Tapp

2:45 pm-3:00pm Break

Session V: Clinical Trial Design Considerations for Radiopharmaceuticals:

Moderator: Timothy Hsiao, ASTRO Director of Scientific Affairs

3:00pm to 3:15 pm Safety Assessment for Radiotherapeutics

• Denise Casey, FDA

3:15 pm-3:30pm Efficacy Considerations for Theranostic Pairs

• Sue-Jane Wang, FDA

3:30pm 3:45 pm Clinical Trial considerations from academic perspective

• Ana Kiess, MD, PhD, ASTRO

3:45pm- 4:15pm Patient and Physician Perspectives on Advancements in Therapeutics

• Josh Mailman

• Hossein Jadvar, MD, PhD

4:15pm-4:45pm Session V Panel: Denise Casey, Sue-Jane Wang, Josh Mailman,

Hossein Jadvar, Ana Kiess

4:45pm-5:00pm Closing Remarks

• Louis Marzella, FDA



