FDA-NRC Workshop: Enhancing Development of Novel Technologies: Radiopharmaceuticals and Radiological Devices Wednesday, October 14, 2020
2020-10-06T16:30:00Z
Hello Nuclear SIG Members,
Sign up if interested in learning more about development of radiopharmaceuticals and radiological Devices.
Welcome and Introductions
8:00 - 8:15 Louis Marzella, FDA
Kevin Williams, NRC
Vincent Holahan, RRS
Session I: Overview of Regulatory Process for Marketing and Licensing of
Radiopharmaceutical Products,
Moderator: Danae Christodoulou, FDA
8:15am – 8:35am Product Jurisdiction: devices, drugs and combination products
• FDA Product Jurisdiction
James Bertram, CDRH; Kristina Lauritsen, CDER
• NRC Jurisdiction: sealed and unsealed materials, generators
Donna-Beth Howe, NRC
8:35am – 8:55am Clinical Development of Radiopharmaceutical Products: regulatory
considerations for FDA approval and NRC licensing
• FDA Approval
Frank Lutterodt, FDA
• NRC Licensing
Katie Tapp, NRC
Session II: Novel Radiopharmaceuticals: Standards Development, Product
Quality Considerations, Supply and Demand
Moderator: Danae Christodoulou, FDA
8:55am – 9:15am Actinium-225 Accelerator Program (BNL) and Lutetium-177
Production
• Marc Garland, PhD, DOE
9:15am– 9:30am Development of Physical Standards for Novel Radionuclides:
Experience with Alpha-Emitters
• Denis Bergeron, PhD, NIST
9:30am – 9:40am Product Quality Considerations: FDA perspective on diagnostic and
therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals
• Danae Christodoulou, FDA
9:40am – 9:50am Special Considerations for Ge-68/Ga-68 Mo-99/Tc-99m Generators
• John Amartey, FDA
9:50am-10:20am Product Quality Considerations: recent experiences with
radiopharmaceuticals approval and licensing.
• Ge-68/Ga-68 Generators
Hugh Evans, Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharmaceutical, Inc.
• Mo-99/Tc-99m Generators
James Harvey, PhD, NorthStar Medical Technologies
• Ga-68 Dotatate, Lu-177 Dotatate
Maurizio Mariani, MD, PhD, DABT, Advanced Accelerator Applications
10:20am - 10:35am Break
10:35am - 11:05am Sessions I and II Panel:
Kaye Kang, Donna-Beth Howe, Katie Tapp, Denis Bergeron, Danae
Christodoulou, John Amartey, Marc Garland, Denis Bergeron, Hugh Evans,
James Harvey, Maurizio Mariani
Session III: Safety and Efficacy Considerations for Radiopharmaceutical
Products
Moderator: Anthony Fotenos, FDA
11:05am -11:15am Pharmacology and Biodistribution of Radiopharmaceuticals
• Christy John, FDA
11:15am -11:30am Radiation Absorbed-dose Estimation: use is specific populations and
assessment of extravasation events
• Kish Chakrabarti, FDA
11:30am -11:40am NRC perspective on extravasation
• Lisa Dimmick, NRC
11:40am - 11:50am Role of Individualized Dosimetry to Optimize Safety and Efficacy of
Radiopharmaceutical Therapies
• Mitchel Anscher, FDA
11:50 am - 12:00 Role of Dosimetric Studies in Clinical Development of
Radiotherapeutic Products-Industry Perspective
• Bill Goeckler, Bayer Healthcare
12:00pm – 12:45pm Lunch
12:45pm - 1:15 pm Session III Panel:
Christy John Kish Chakrabarti, Lisa Dimmick, Mitchel Anscher,
Bill Goeckler, Joseph Rajendran
Session IV: The Evolving Landscape-Radiological Devices
Moderator: Ralph Lieto
1:15pm-1:35pm Radiological Devices: Total Product Life Cycle
• Julie Sullivan and Mike Ohara, FDA
1:35pm-1:45pm Sealed Sources and Device Registry
• Tomas Herrera, NRC
1:55pm-2:00pm Gammaknife and Microspheres-NRC Perspective
• Katie Tapp, NRC
2:00pm-2:15pm Industry Experience in Regulatory Process for Radiological Devices
Diana Thompson, Sirtex
2:15pm-2:45pm Session IV Panel: Julie Sullivan, Mike Ohara, Diana Thompson,
Tomas Herrera, Katie Tapp
2:45 pm-3:00pm Break
Session V: Clinical Trial Design Considerations for Radiopharmaceuticals:
Moderator: Timothy Hsiao, ASTRO Director of Scientific Affairs
3:00pm to 3:15 pm Safety Assessment for Radiotherapeutics
• Denise Casey, FDA
3:15 pm-3:30pm Efficacy Considerations for Theranostic Pairs
• Sue-Jane Wang, FDA
3:30pm 3:45 pm Clinical Trial considerations from academic perspective
• Ana Kiess, MD, PhD, ASTRO
3:45pm- 4:15pm Patient and Physician Perspectives on Advancements in Therapeutics
• Josh Mailman
• Hossein Jadvar, MD, PhD
4:15pm-4:45pm Session V Panel: Denise Casey, Sue-Jane Wang, Josh Mailman,
Hossein Jadvar, Ana Kiess
4:45pm-5:00pm Closing Remarks
• Louis Marzella, FDA
